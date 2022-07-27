Biden tests negative for Covid-19 and will leave isolation

By Kevin Liptak, Betsy Klein and Kate Sullivan, CNN

President Joe Biden has tested negative for Covid-19 after spending five days in isolation and will end the “strict isolation measures” he’s been under for almost a week, his physician said Wednesday.

Biden took two antigen tests, one on Tuesday evening and one on Wednesday morning, that were both negative, Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote in a memo to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The President will wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days to prevent the spread of the virus, and he will increase the frequency with which he is tested to detect for any possible resurgence of the virus.

O’Connor cited the potential for the President to experience a “rebound” of his Covid-19 infection after Biden received the antiviral Paxlovid in explaining the more frequent testing. O’Connor noted there have been a small percentage of patients who have been treated with Paxlovid who experienced a rebound in their infection.

The President is set to speak at 11:30 a.m. ET about Covid-19 from the White House’s Rose Garden, according to a White House official.

“The President will give remarks after his negative test about a case that was mild thanks to the tools this administration has worked hard to make available to the American people. He will discuss the progress we have made against Covid and encourage eligible Americans to get vaccinated and boosted,” a White House official told CNN.

Biden tweeted a photo of his negative Covid-19 test on Wednesday morning and wrote, “Back to the Oval. Thanks to Doc for the good care, and to all of you for your support.”

The President tested positive on Thursday and experienced mild symptoms, including runny nose, fatigue, high temperature and a cough, according to his doctor. He continued to recover and work in isolation within the residence of the White House, and by Tuesday was feeling well enough to resume working out in the executive mansion’s gym.

Biden, who is 79 and at high risk for experiencing severe illness, is fully vaccinated and received two booster shots. He received his first two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine ahead of his inauguration in January 2021, his first booster shot in September and his second booster vaccination in March.

The President completed a five-day course of Paxlovid, which requires a doctor’s prescription and is available via emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration for treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 in people 12 and older who are at high risk of severe illness.

First lady Jill Biden was deemed a close contact of the President but her office says she continues to test negative. Jill Biden is in Wilmington, Delaware. Vice President Kamala Harris was also deemed a close contact but continues to test negative. Harris tested positive for Covid-19 in April and her office says she did not experience symptoms.

This story has been updated with additional information.

