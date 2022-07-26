Georgia state bar investigating two lawyers who participated in fake elector plot

By Jason Morris and Paul LeBlanc, CNN

The State Bar of Georgia is investigating two Republican lawyers who signed on to the “fake electors” scheme to subvert the Electoral College in the 2020 presidential election.

The lawyers, Brad Carver and Daryl Moody, were specifically referred to the State Disciplinary Board for investigation by the Office of General Counsel, the state bar told CNN in a statement.

Carver, a lawyer and member of the Republican National Lawyers Association, and Moody, chairman of the Foundation Board of Governors for the Georgia Republican Foundation, are two of the 16 individuals who signed the fake elector certificates that were ultimately sent to the National Archives in late 2020.

“We can acknowledge the existence and status of these matters because the complainant has made them public. We are not able to provide details or any additional statement,” a spokesperson for the state bar said.

Neither Carver nor Moody immediately responded to CNN’s requests for comment.

The Trump campaign’s role in creating false election documents as a way to supplant Joe Biden’s win in Georgia has come under increasingly scrutiny by prosecutors in Georgia, as well as the Justice Department in recent months. CNN previously reported that Trump campaign officials oversaw efforts to put forward illegitimate electors in seven swing states Trump lost.

The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, has linked the effort to Trump’s “seven-part plan” to overturn the election that culminated in the US Capitol attack.

Last week, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said that all 16 of the fake electors who participated in the plan — including Carver and Moody — are targets of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Willis’ office informed lawyers for those fake electors that the status change from witness to target was the result of “new evidence” that has come to light over the course of the probe.

“As our investigation has matured and new evidence has come to light, in a spirit of integrity we feel it only fitting to inform you that your clients’ status has changed to ‘Target,'” Willis’ office said, according to a defense filing.

The initial complaints against Carver and Moody were filed earlier this year to the state bar by The 65 Project, a nonprofit legal watchdog group of lawyers.

CNN's Marshall Cohen contributed to this report.