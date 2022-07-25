Pence’s former chief of staff Marc Short appears before January 6 grand jury

By Gloria Borger, Hannah Rabinowitz, Evan Perez and Ryan Nobles, CNN

Marc Short, the former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, testified last week in front of a grand jury investigating January 6 in Washington, DC, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN.

Short appeared under subpoena, according to the source.

He is the highest profile witness known to have testified in the criminal investigation into the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Short and his attorney, Emmet Flood, were seen on Friday leaving the federal courthouse where a federal grand jury is hearing testimony related to January 6 and to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Earlier this year, the Justice Department expanded its investigation beyond the rioters who breached the Capitol into fundraising and organizing for the political rally that served as a prelude to the riot as well as into efforts to subvert the Electoral College vote count.

The Justice Department has issued several subpoenas to Republican operatives connected to the scheme to put forward “alternate” electors, and the grand jury heard testimony from “Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander in June.

DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ABC was first to report on Short’s testimony.

The House select committee, which is conducting a separate, parallel investigation into January 6, declined to comment. Short testified to the committee in January.

