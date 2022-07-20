Federal appeals court allows Georgia’s six-week abortion ban to take effect this summer

By Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

Georgia’s law banning abortions at about six weeks of pregnancy will be allowed to go into effect later this summer, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.

A federal district court in 2020 had blocked state officials from enforcing the law, which will ban abortion when early cardiac activity is detected. The challenge to the law, which was signed in 2019 by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, brought by Georgia abortion providers, abortion rights advocacy groups and practitioners.

The 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday vacated the lower court’s order, saying in its opinion that the US Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson last month “makes clear that no right to abortion exists under the Constitution, so Georgia may prohibit them.”

HB 481 redefines “natural person” to mean “any human being including an unborn child.” It also defines “unborn child” as a “member of the species of Homo sapiens at any stage of development who is carried in the womb.”

The appeals court said that the law’s redefinition of a “natural person” is “not vague on its face.”

The decision does not take effect until the court issues its official mandate, which is typically 28 days following its decision, according to the plaintiffs’ litigators. So until then, abortion will be legal in Georgia up to 21 weeks and six days dated from last menstrual period, they said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

