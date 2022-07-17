January 6 committee member expects panel to receive Secret Service texts by Tuesday

By Aaron Pellish and Daniella Diaz, CNN

A member of the House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection said Sunday that she expected the panel to receive US Secret Service text messages from January 5 and 6, 2021, by Tuesday, following a subpoena issued last week for the records.

“We expect to get them by this Tuesday,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a Democrat from California, told ABC, without providing further details. “We need all the texts from the 5th and the 6th of January.”

The comments come as the select committee zeroes in on erased text messages from the Secret Service sent on January 5 and 6, 2021, shortly after they were requested by oversight officials investigating the agency’s response to the attack on the US Capitol, according to a letter given to the January 6 committee and first obtained by CNN. The panel’s subpoena for the phone records represents the first time it has publicly done so for an executive branch agency.

“You can imagine how shocked we were to get the letter from the inspector general saying that he had been trying to get this information and that they had, in fact, been deleted after he’d asked for them,” Lofgren said.

Rep. Elaine Luria, another member of the January 6 committee, stressed Sunday that there are still a lot of unanswered questions about the text messages, telling CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” that “one would assume they had done everything possible to preserve those records, to analyze them, to determine what kind of things went right or went wrong that day and their practices and procedures.”

“We want to make sure that we understand the bottom line, like, where are these text messages? Can they be recovered? And we’ve subpoenaed them because they’re legal records that we need to see for the committee,” she added.

The letter, which was originally sent to the House and Senate Homeland Security Committees by the Department of Homeland Security inspector general, says the text messages were erased from the system as part of a device-replacement program after the watchdog asked the agency for records related to its electronic communications.

While the letter does not say whether the DHS watchdog believes these text messages were erased intentionally or for a nefarious reason, the incident adds to growing questions about the Secret Service’s response to the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

The Secret Service has been in the spotlight since witnesses described how former President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021, angrily demanded that his detail take him to the Capitol following his speech at the Ellipse — shortly before rioters breached the building.

The January 6 committee is set to hold its next hearing on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. The hearing is expected to focus on Trump’s response — or lack thereof — as rioters breached the Capitol walls and forced lawmakers to flee their chambers.

