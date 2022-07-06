White House communications director Kate Bedingfield leaving her role

By MJ Lee, Kevin Liptak and Kaitlan Collins, CNN

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield will depart her role in the coming weeks, chief of staff Ron Klain told CNN on Wednesday.

“Without Kate Bedingfield’s talent and tenacity, Donald Trump might still be in the White House, the Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure Law might still be unrealized goals, and Kentaji Brown Jackson might not be sitting on the Supreme Court,” Klain said in a statement. “She has played a huge role in everything the President has achieved — from his second term as Vice President, through the campaign, and since coming to the White House.

“Her strategic acumen, intense devotion to the President’s agenda, and fierce work on his behalf are unmatched. She will continue to remain a critical player in moving the Biden agenda forward from the outside.”

One source familiar with the situation told CNN that she will be leaving her role this summer.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

