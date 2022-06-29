Skip to Content
Iran nuclear deal talks in Doha end without progress

<i>Atta Kenare/AFP/Getty images</i><br/>Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian meets Josep Borell
By Kylie Atwood and Jennifer Hansler, CNN

Indirect talks between US and Iranian officials in Doha aimed at salvaging the Iran nuclear deal ended without any progress, a senior administration official said Wednesday.

Instead, the talks — which were brokered by the European Union — were left in a stagnant spot “which at this point means backwards,” the official said.

Top EU official Enrique Mora tweeted Wednesday that there had been “two intense days of proximity talks in Doha on #JCPOA,” the acronym for the formal name of the deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

“Unfortunately, not yet the progress the EU team as coordinator had hoped-for. We will keep working with even greater urgency to bring back on track a key deal for non-proliferation and regional stability,” he said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

