Biden administration reaches agreement to purchase 105 million doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

The Biden administration has reached an agreement to purchase 105 million doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, the US Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday.

The agreement, set for fall vaccinations, includes “options for up to 300 million doses,” the agency said in a news release, and adds up to a $3.2 billion contract.

The purchase includes both child and adult vaccines, and may be delivered by early fall, the agency said.

This announcement comes after a fight in recent weeks between the Biden administration and Congress over funding future Covid-19 response and mitigation measures. As a result, $10 billion was reallocated from current Covid-19 response efforts, part of which is being used to fund this new vaccine purchase.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the federal Covid-19 response, has warned that the US is likely to face an increase in Covid-19 cases in the fall.

