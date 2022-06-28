First on CNN: Trump documentary filmmaker expected to cooperate with Fulton County prosecutor investigating former President

By Jim Acosta, CNN

Donald Trump documentary filmmaker Alex Holder has been contacted by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office about his potential cooperation with the grand jury investigating the pressure the former President put on Georgia officials to overturn that state’s 2020 election results, a source with knowledge of the situation told CNN.

Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis issued a subpoena for Holder’s cooperation as well as the filmmaker’s raw footage, including interviews with Trump, the source said.

“Our client will comply with any lawful subpoena from the Department of Justice or any other law enforcement agency,” said Holder’s attorney Russell Smith.

For now, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office is the only law enforcement entity or criminal prosecutor that Holder is cooperating with, Smith told CNN.

Of interest are Trump’s comments to Holder about Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, two Republicans who refused to intervene in the election on Trump’s behalf.

Holder told CNN Saturday that Trump had referred to Kemp and Raffensperger as “stupid” for refusing to change the outcome of the election.

“He goes, ‘the reason why it’s not happening is because the officials in Georgia were not brave enough to listen to him,'” Holder said of Trump’s comments.

“He said, ‘they’re stupid people,'” Holder continued.

Holder’s “Unprecedented” three-part docuseries about the 2020 election will be released on Discovery Plus, which is owned by CNN’s parent company, later this summer. The documentary includes never-before-seen footage of the Trump family on the campaign trail and their reactions to the outcome of the election.

This story has been updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Jason Morris and Zachary Cohen contributed to this report.