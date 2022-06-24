These are the 14 House Republicans who voted to pass federal gun safety legislation

By Kristin Wilson, Annie Grayer and Clare Foran, CNN

Fourteen House Republicans on Friday joined with Democrats to pass a bipartisan bill to address gun violence, the first major federal gun safety legislation in decades. The bill was approved in the House by a tally of 234 to 193 and will now go to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

The bill passed the Senate with bipartisan support Thursday evening, with 15 Senate Republicans voting in favor, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

In contrast, top House GOP leaders opposed the bill and encouraged members to vote against it. But 14 House Republicans still crossed party lines to vote in favor.

The measure includes millions of dollars for mental health, school safety, crisis intervention programs and incentives for states to include juvenile records in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

It also makes significant changes to the process when someone ages 18 to 21 goes to buy a firearm and closes the so-called boyfriend loophole, a victory for Democrats, who have long fought for that.

Here are the 14 House Republicans who voted for the bill:

1. Liz Cheney of Wyoming

2. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois

3. Tom Rice of South Carolina

4. John Katko of New York

5. Maria Salazar of Florida

6. Chris Jacobs of New York

7. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania

8. Peter Meijer of Michigan

9. Fred Upton of Michigan

10. Tony Gonzales of Texas

11. Steve Chabot of Ohio

12. Mike Turner of Ohio

13. David Joyce of Ohio

14. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio

