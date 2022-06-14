How to follow Tuesday’s primary election results

By Rachel Janfaza, Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo, CNN

It’s Election Day in Nevada, South Carolina, Maine, North Dakota and Texas‘ 34th congressional district.

In the swing state of Nevada, where Democrats currently hold much of the power, competitive Republican primaries for Senate, governor and secretary of state races have captured national attention. Additionally, races across the country will once again test former President Donald Trump’s influence on the GOP, including in South Carolina, where two Trump-backed candidates for US House seats are challenging sitting Republican members of Congress.

Here’s everything you need to know:

In Nevada, a state that President Joe Biden won by less than 3 points in 2020, Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Gov. Steve Sisolak are both expected to face competitive general elections this fall, but neither has serious opposition in their primaries. On the Republican side, former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt is running for US Senate with Trump’s endorsement. Laxalt was the Nevada GOP nominee for governor in 2018. Though Laxalt is backed by a long list of conservative leaders, he is facing a challenge from Army veteran Sam Brown, who suffered severe burns while serving in Afghanistan and won the state party’s endorsement. In the Republican gubernatorial primary, Clark County Sherriff Joe Lombardo won former Trump’s endorsement in April, but will still have to fend off a crowded field that includes former Sen. Dean Heller and attorney and former boxer Joey Gilbert.

In South Carolina, GOP Sen. Tim Scott and GOP Gov. Henry McMaster are both up for reelection, but Scott is unopposed in his primary and McMaster faces only minor competition. But there are competitive House primaries in the Palmetto State. Rep. Tom Rice, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, faces a primary challenge from state Rep. Russell Fry, who is backed by the former President. Trump has also thrown his support behind former state Rep. Katie Arrington, who is challenging Rep. Nancy Mace, who flipped South Carolina’s first congressional district seat in 2020. While Mace didn’t vote to impeach Trump and has tried to walk a tightrope between the Trump base and more moderate Republicans, Arrington is running to her right.

In Maine, former Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin is once again running for the GOP nomination to represent the state’s 2nd District in Congress. If he wins, Poliquin would face Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, setting up a rematch election in November. Golden narrowly beat Poliquin in the 2018 general election after ranked choice voting tabulation. In the state’s 1st Congressional District, Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree and Republican Ed Thelander are running without opposition in their respective primaries.

In North Dakota, GOP Rep. Kelly Armstrong and Democrat Mark Haugen are uncontested in their primaries for the state’s at-large US House seat.

And in Texas’ 34th congressional district, the special election to fill the remainder of former Rep. Filemon Vela’s seat will be held under the state’s old redistricting lines. The election will feature all of the candidates, regardless of party, on the same ballot. The parties have consolidated their support around two candidates, Republican Mayra Flores and Democrat Dan Sanchez.

What time do polls close?

In South Carolina, polls close at 7 p.m. ET. Mail ballots must be received by poll close on June 14.

In Maine, polls close at 8 p.m. ET. Mail ballots must be received by poll close on June 14.

In Texas’ 34th congressional district, polls close at 8 p.m. ET. Mail ballots can be accepted by June 15 if they’re postmarked by June 14.

In North Dakota, polls close at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET. Mail ballots must have been postmarked no later than June 13 in order to be counted.

In Nevada, polls close at 10 p.m. ET. Mail ballots can be accepted by June 18 if postmarked by June 14.

