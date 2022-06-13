Some immigrants can be detained at least six months without bond hearing, Supreme Court rules

By Tierney Sneed and Devan Cole, CNN

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the federal government can continue to detain certain immigrants in removal proceedings without giving them a bond hearing after six months, in case where the Biden administration has prevailed over the immigration activists who opposed the government in the case.

The court reversed a lower court’s ruling that held that the man at the center of a case — Antonio Arteaga-Martinez — could get a bond hearing because he had been detained for more than six months. Arteaga-Martinez received the bond hearing and obtained release.

The court’s decision was based solely on the relevant federal statute, and ducked whether such hearings might be required by the Constitution — a question the challengers had not preserved below and that could still come up in another case.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

