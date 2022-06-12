Conservative election attorney Ben Ginsberg to testify to January 6 committee on Monday

By Jamie Gangel, CNN

Conservative Republican election attorney Ben Ginsberg will testify to the House January 6 investigative committee during its next public hearing on Monday, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Ginsberg is expected to testify that there was no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, despite claims by former President Donald Trump and his supporters. He will also speak about the failed court cases filed by Trump’s team.

Ginsberg is considered a leading Republican expert on election fraud and played a critical role in the Florida recount case when then-candidate George W. Bush defeated then-Vice President Al Gore.

Even before the election, Ginsberg was vocal about the weakness of the former President’s claims. In a September 2020 essay, Ginsberg criticized the assertions as lacking evidence and “unsustainable.”

The committee has not publicly released any information about who is testifying on Monday and declined to comment.

Another witness on Monday will be Chris Stirewalt, the former Fox political editor. Fox fired Stirewalt in January 2021 after right-wing backlash to the network’s call of Arizona for then-candidate Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election.

Stirewalt wrote in a Los Angeles Times piece after his firing that the refusal to believe the election results among many of Trump’s supporters was a “tragic consequence of the informational malnourishment so badly afflicting the nation.”

The hearing on Monday morning will focus on how Trump questioned the election process widely, knowing his allies’ assertions would not change the outcome, committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, said last week.

The committee will strive to show how “Trump engaged in a massive effort to spread false and fraudulent information,” even though “Trump and his advisors knew that he had, in fact, lost the election.”

