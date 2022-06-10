New Air Force One will not feature Trump’s paint scheme, administration official says

By Arlette Saenz, CNN

Former President Donald Trump’s proposed paint scheme for Air Force One is no longer under consideration due to cost and engineering concerns, an administration official confirms to CNN.

“The Trump paint scheme is not being considered because it could drive additional engineering, time and cost,” the official told CNN.

Politico was first to report that the new paint scheme had been scrapped.

The decision came after a study showed issues with the proposal, a source familiar with the situation said.

The former President proposed giving Air Force One a makeover for the first time since President John F. Kennedy was in the White House. Trump wanted to replace the light blue stripe on Air Force One with a red, white and dark blue palette.

