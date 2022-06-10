Former Fox political editor says he will testify at January 6 committee hearing

By Andrew Millman

Chris Stirewalt, the former Fox political editor, said Friday that he will be a witness during the House January 6 committee’s next public hearing on Monday.

“I have been called to testify before this committee and will do so on Monday,” he said during an appearance on NewsNation, where he is employed as political editor.

Fox fired Stirewalt in January 2021 after the right-wing backlash to the network — correctly — calling Arizona for now-President Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election. Stirewalt wrote in a Los Angeles Times piece after his firing that the refusal to believe the election results among many of former President Donald Trump’s supporters was a “tragic consequence of the informational malnourishment so badly afflicting the nation.”

During the NewsNation interview, Stirewalt said, “I am not in a position now to tell you what my testimony will be about.”

He continued: “I was asked to testify and I got to go.”

He criticized both parties for politicizing the January 6 investigation, adding, “These two parties have screwed it up from pen to post.”

When asked for comment on his statements, Stirewalt told CNN, “I’ll let my on-air remarks speak for themselves.”

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021 US Capitol attack held its first prime-time hearing Thursday evening, detailing the findings of the panel’s investigation and playing new video from closed-door depositions of members of Trump’s team and depicting the violence at the Capitol.

Thursday’s hearing was the first in a series this month that will highlight the findings of the panel’s investigation, which included interviews with more than 1,000 people about how Trump and his team tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election on multiple fronts.

While the hearing aired Thursday, Fox — which did not join other major networks in showing the hearing live — downplayed the violence of January 6 and dismissed the revelations about Trump’s conduct. The network also ignored its own role in promoting false claims about the election before the riot and the committee’s publication of private messages between some of its hosts.

