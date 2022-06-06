Former ABC News executive working with January 6 panel on upcoming hearings

By Ryan Nobles, Zachary Cohen and Annie Grayer, CNN

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol is working with a former ABC News television executive to help produce their upcoming hearings, according to a source familiar with the committee’s plans.

James Goldston — the former president of ABC News who also served as a producer for some of the network’s most successful news programs like 20/20, Nightline and Good Morning America — is helping the committee with the planning of the hearings and their presentation.

The committee has hopes of putting on hearings that don’t look like traditional congressional proceedings, and instead are multi-media presentations that weave a narrative outlining the committee’s findings. Their goal is to demonstrate how former President Donald Trump and his allies peddled a false narrative about the election that laid the groundwork for the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The committee’s first hearing is this week at 8 p.m. ET on on June 9.

Axios was the first to report of Goldston’s role with the committee. A spokesperson for the committee told CNN they do not comment on personnel decisions.

