Commission unveils proposals to rename bases named after Confederate leaders

By Oren Liebermann, Barbara Starr and Ellie Kaufman, CNN

The congressional naming commission which was set up to remove Confederate names from military bases has unveiled proposals to rename nine bases.

The proposed names include women, African-American and Latino service members.

The Naming Commission suggested changing the name of Fort A.P. Hill, named after a Confederate general, to Fort Walker. Dr. Mary Walker was the Army’s first female surgeon and was ultimately awarded the Medal of Honor for her service during the Civil War.

Fort Polk in Louisiana, also named after a Confederate general, could become Fort Johnson in honor of Sgt. William Henry Johnson. The African-American soldier is considered one of the first heroes of World War I after he fought off about two dozen Germans alone, killing at least four.

Fort Bragg, one of the largest military installations in the world, could be named Fort Liberty, according to the commission’s recommendations, the only one of the facilities named after an American value instead of an individual or group of people.

The naming commission solicited suggestions for possible new names to the US Army bases through a public website. They received more than 34,000 submissions for possible names to rename the bases, Brig. Gen. Ty Seidule, US Army, Retired, Vice Chair of the Naming Commission said during a roundtable on Tuesday.

From the 34,000 suggestions, the commission narrowed the list to 3,670 names as possible contenders, then down to 87, and finally to the list of recommendations they released today.

“Every name either originated from or resonated with the local communities. The feedback we received assisted us in narrowing the options and proved vital in helping us reach our final recommendations,” Seidule said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.