Maryland Sen. Van Hollen hospitalized after stroke but says no long-term damage

Sen. Chris Van Hollen announced Sunday that he suffered a “minor stroke” over the weekend and is hospitalized.

The Maryland Democrat said in a statement that his doctors have told him “there are no long-term effects or damage as a result of this incident” but that he will remain in the hospital for observation in the coming days.

Van Hollen’s announcement, however, is a reminder of Democrats’ perilously thin majority in the 50-50 Senate, where they cannot afford to lose any votes.

Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico returned to work in March after suffering a stroke earlier this year.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

