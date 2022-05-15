Biden will travel to Buffalo on Tuesday following mass shooting, official says

By Arlette Saenz

President Joe Biden will travel to Buffalo, New York, on Tuesday to meet with the families of victims after a racially motivated mass shooting Saturday at a grocery store left 10 people dead, the White House announced Sunday.

Biden told reporters earlier Sunday he had “not yet” spoken with victims’ families and was “trying to work out the schedule” to make a trip to the area. He also spoke by phone with Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday.

Biden expressed condolences for the families during remarks Sunday at the National Peace Officers Memorial Service and said he was receiving regular briefings from his team.

“We’re still gathering the facts, but already, the Justice Department has stated publicly that it’s investigating the matter as a hate crime, racially-motivated act of white supremacy and violent extremism. As they do, we must all work together to address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America. Our hearts are heavy once again, but our resolve must never waver,” the President said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

