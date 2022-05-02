Harris tests negative for Covid and will return to White House on Tuesday

By Jasmine Wright

Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative for Covid-19 on Monday, the vice president’s spokesperson said in a statement, nearly a week after she tested positive.

Harris will return to the White House on Tuedsay, her spokesperson Kirsten Allen noted, and wear a “well-fitting mask” while around others.

“Today, the vice president tested negative for Covid-19 on a rapid antigen test. The Vice President will return to work, in person, tomorrow. Following (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, she will wear a well-fitting mask while around others through the ten-day period.”

Harris remained asymptomatic as she isolated at her residence, the Naval Observatory. The White House said last week that she had been prescribed and was taking he antiviral coronavirus treatment Paxlovid.

Last week, after announcing Harris’ positive test, the White House said she had not been a close contact of President Joe Biden or first lady Jill Biden.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

