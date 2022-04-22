DeSantis signs into law Disney legislation, congressional map and bill restricting how schools teach racism

By Dianne Gallagher, CNN

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed several bills into law, including two measures into law targeting Disney, legislation that will put new restrictions on how schools and businesses can talk about race and gender, and the state’s new congressional map.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

