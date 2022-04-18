CDC mask mandate for travelers struck down by federal judge

By Tierney Sneed

A federal judge in Florida struck down on Monday the Biden administration’s mask mandate for airplanes and other public transport methods.

US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said the mandate was unlawful because it exceeded the statutory authority of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and because its implementation violated administrative law.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

