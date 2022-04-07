Investigation into Trump Org. is ongoing despite resignations of top prosecutors, NY district attorney says

By Kara Scannell

The Manhattan district attorney said Thursday the criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his company is continuing with prosecutors reviewing new evidence, dismissing speculation that the case was closed following the high-profile departure of two senior prosecutors.

“Investigations are not linear. So we are following the leads in front of us, and that’s what we’re doing,” Alvin Bragg Jr. told CNN in an interview. “The investigation is very much ongoing.”

The comments from Bragg, a former federal prosecutor and assistant New York attorney general, are aimed at ending speculation that he has shut down the long-running investigation and comes six weeks after the prosecutors departed and Trump’s lawyers all but declared victory.

Bragg’s first three months in office have been clouded by a rise in crime in New York, a “Day One” memo that put him at odds with the New York Police Department, and the resignation of the veteran prosecutors leading the Trump investigation: Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne.

In late February, they resigned after Bragg said he would not authorize them to seek criminal charges from the special grand jury at that time, CNN reported.

In his resignation letter, which was reviewed by CNN, Pomerantz said he believed Trump was guilty of numerous felonies and Bragg’s decision to not move forward with an indictment at the time was “wrong” and a “grave failure of justice.”

“I believed that your decision not to prosecute Donald Trump now, and on the existing record, is misguided and completely contrary to the public interest,” Pomerantz added.

Pomerantz also said that the office had “evidence sufficient to establish Mr. Trump’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt… I also do not believe that suspending the investigation pending future developments will lead to a stronger case or dispel your reluctance to bring charges.”

He also said: “I and others believe that your decision not to authorize prosecution now will doom any future prospects that Mr. Trump will be prosecuted for the criminal conduct we have been investigating.”

Inherited investigation from previous DA

Pomerantz, who was semi-retired, was recruited by the previous district attorney, Cyrus Vance, for his expertise in complex financial investigations. Last summer Vance announced charges against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, alleging they were engaged in a 15-year tax fraud scheme. The company and Weisselberg have pleaded not guilty.

Vance had authorized the attorneys on the team to present evidence to the grand jury late last year, but he did not seek an indictment. Those close to Vance say he wanted to leave the decision to Bragg. Others say the decision was an attempt to box Bragg into bringing the case early in his tenure. The special grand jury is set to expire in April, although it could be extended, or a new grand jury could be seated to hear evidence.

Since late last year at least three career prosecutors asked to move off the investigation, which by the fall had narrowed its focus into the accuracy of the Trump Organization’s financial statements, which were provided to lenders, insurers and others. They were concerned that the investigation was moving too quickly, without clear evidence to support possible charges, people familiar with the investigation said.

Prosecutors encountered several hurdles to their investigation, mainly they did not have a cooperator, a key insider, who could testify that Trump knew the financial statements included false information. In addition to proving Trump had criminal intent, some of the prosecutors also believed there were issues with the financial statements themselves, which included caveats that they were not audited and did not necessarily follow US accounting rules.

In addition, none of the lenders lost money on the loans they extended to the Trump Organization, these people said. And many of them conducted their own review and risk assessment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

