Senate cafeteria workers face mass layoffs in Capitol, prompting Democratic anger

By Manu Raju and Morgan Rimmer, CNN

Senate cafeteria workers — who work long hours serving senators and staffers their meals on Capitol Hill — are about to be laid off in droves, prompting anger from Democrats, who are calling for emergency funding to save their jobs.

The contractor, Restaurant Associates, has informed dozens of low-paid, hourly workers that they no longer will have jobs in just a matter of days, according to multiple sources, with one estimate that the number is as high as 70.

Sen. Sherrod Brown and a number of his colleagues are calling on Congress to provide adequate funding to help save those jobs, criticizing the company for the layoffs and alleging that it appears to be retaliating for the workers’ efforts to form a union.

The cafeteria workers were protesting outside the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, and Brown told CNN that he would be speaking to them.

“This is a private company that frankly doesn’t love the fact that they’ve organized a union,” Brown said. “I think that’s part of the problem from their viewpoint, but we will fight for those workers.” He added that they work “every bit as hard as any member of Congress and they should be treated with dignity.”

The Ohio Democrat has a history of working with Senate cafeteria employees. Notably, he advocated for a pay raise for them a few years back.

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey agreed with Brown that the layoffs were related to the workers’ unionizing recently.

“I think that the company is, is jerking around,” he said. “It’s no coincidence to me. It’s suspicious to me that they’re — they haven’t done their new collective bargaining agreement, and that they’re trying to lay off all these workers right before then.”

In a statement to CNN, a Restaurant Associates spokesperson said the company is “committed to working collaboratively with UNITE HERE,” the labor union that workers have recently joined.

“Unfortunately, since the pandemic-related funding has been exhausted and the number of people we have been serving is a small fraction of what it was, we must make these difficult decisions,” the statement said.

“We will bring our valued employees back to the Capitol if additional pandemic-related funding becomes available or as soon as the Architect of the Capitol reopens facilities. Until then, we are helping employees seek opportunities to work at our other area locations.”

The company would not specify the number of employees who are being laid off.

Brown recognized that closed restaurants on the Hill are contributing to the problem.

“We need to open this building up so that the public is here in larger numbers and can go to these restaurants. The revenues aren’t what we’d like them to be, what the company likes them to be,” he said.

Brown criticized Republicans for not joining their effort, and alleged that Republicans had opposed further Covid-19-related aid to the restaurant industry, though there had been bipartisan talks on the issue.

“One political party here has opposed us on this, and we’re trying to pull people together and make sure these workers are treated well,” he said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.