Attorney General Merrick Garland tests positive for Covid-19

Attorney General Merrick Garland tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, the Justice Department said.

Garland, 69, is not experiencing symptoms but asked to be tested after learning he may have been exposed to the virus, the department said. He is fully vaccinated and boosted.

Earlier Wednesday, Garland attended a news conference with other officials, including FBI Director Christopher Wray, to announce sanctions against Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev.

“In accordance with CDC guidelines, the Attorney General will isolate at home for at least five days,” the Justice Department said in a statement. “He will work virtually during this period and will return to the office following a negative test for the virus. The department will conduct contact tracing in accordance with CDC protocols.”

