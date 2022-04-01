Biden says ‘Americans are back to work’ after jobless rate hits new pandemic low

By Kate Sullivan, CNN

President Joe Biden on Friday touted the March jobs report that showed the US added another 431,000 jobs in March and the American unemployment rate fell to a new pandemic-era low of 3.6%.

“Americans are back to work. And that’s good news for millions of families who have a little more breathing room and the dignity that comes from earning a paycheck, just the dignity of having a job,” Biden said in remarks from the White House.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

