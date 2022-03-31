New York judge blocks Democratic-drawn congressional map for ‘political bias’

By Melissa Holzberg DePalo, CNN

A New York judge has blocked the state’s new congressional map, which would have given Democrats the advantage in 22 of the state’s 26 congressional seats, from going into effect for violating the state’s constitution.

Judge Patrick McAllister ruled Thursday that the map “was unconstitutionally drawn with political bias” by the Democratic-controlled legislature and created no competitive seats. The state legislature has until April 11 to pass a new map and submit it to the court for review, and McAllister further stated that the map had to receive “bipartisan support.”

The decision is the second redistricting defeat in the courts for Democrats in a week. On Friday, a Maryland judge ordered a new congressional map to be drawn after ruling its map would unfairly hurt Republicans’ chances in the state. State courts in Ohio and North Carolina have previously blocked maps that advantaged Republicans.

The New York judge further ruled that the legislature violated a 2014 constitutional amendment, which gave primary control of redistricting to a bipartisan commission, because the legislature took over the process after that commission failed to agree on a map.

New York’s primary is scheduled for June 28. However, the ruling says it’s possible for the primary to be moved to August if new maps aren’t agreed to. According to McAllister, the latest the New York primary could be held is August 23, giving “about 100 days from today” for new maps to be drawn, candidates to gather signatures and file their candidacy, prepare primary ballots, and leave time for the appellate review process.

Democrats control the state legislature and the governorship in New York. The state lost a congressional seat due to slower population growth in the 2020 census.

There are now five states without enacted congressional maps for the 2022 midterm cycle with New York joining Florida, Maryland, Missouri and New Hampshire.

