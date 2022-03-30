Skip to Content
NYT: Susan Collins will vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson, becoming first GOP senator to back Biden’s Supreme Court pick

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Sen. Susan Collins in Collins' office earlier this month on Capitol Hill in Washington
Getty Images
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Sen. Susan Collins in Collins' office earlier this month on Capitol Hill in Washington

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine will vote to confirm President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, she told The New York Times in an interview published on Wednesday, the first GOP senator to do so.

“I have decided to support the confirmation of Judge Jackson to be a member of the Supreme Court,” Collins told the Times after meeting with Jackson earlier this week.

CNN has reached out to Collins’ office for comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

