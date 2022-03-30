NYT: Susan Collins will vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson, becoming first GOP senator to back Biden’s Supreme Court pick

By CNN staff

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine will vote to confirm President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, she told The New York Times in an interview published on Wednesday, the first GOP senator to do so.

“I have decided to support the confirmation of Judge Jackson to be a member of the Supreme Court,” Collins told the Times after meeting with Jackson earlier this week.

CNN has reached out to Collins’ office for comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.