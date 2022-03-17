White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients is leaving the White House

By Jeremy Diamond, CNN

White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients will leave the White House next month, President Joe Biden announced Thursday, after more than a year leading the US efforts to vaccinate Americans and manage the federal government’s response to coronavirus surges and as the US shifts to a new phase of the pandemic.

Zients will be replaced by epidemiologist Ashish Jha, the dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health.

Biden praised Zients in a statement as “a man of service and an expert manager” and touted the progress the US has made in vaccinating Americans and beating back the pandemic under Zients’ watch.

“I will miss his counsel and I’m grateful for his service,” Biden said.

The New York Times first reported news of Zients’ departure on Thursday.

Zients’ exit comes as the Biden administration is shifting to a new phase of its response to the pandemic, weeks after releasing a new strategy that seeks to move from crisis mode to emergency preparedness, aiming to manage the pandemic with fewer disruptions to daily life. His departure also comes as the White House struggles to secure billions of dollars in funding for the future of the US Covid response amid opposition from some Republican lawmakers.

Zients said at a conference earlier this week that Congress’ failure to pass supplemental Covid funding “would result in severe consequences” for efforts toward treatment, testing, vaccines and efforts to help deliver more vaccines globally and fight future variants.

Zients’ deputy Natalie Quillian will also depart the White House in April, a White House official said.

Biden said he was “excited” to name Jha to succeed Zients as the coordinator of the pandemic response, calling Jha “one of the leading public health experts in America, and a well-known figure to many Americans from his wise and calming public presence.”

“And as we enter a new moment in the pandemic — executing on my National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan and managing the ongoing risks from COVID — Dr. Jha is the perfect person for the job,” Biden said in a statement. “I appreciate both Jeff and Dr. Jha for working closely to ensure a smooth transition, and I look forward to continued progress in the months ahead.”

This story has been updated with additional information.

