New Mexico Democratic senator back to work about a month after suffering stroke

By Ali Zaslav and Morgan Rimmer, CNN

Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico has returned to work full time about one month after suffering a stroke.

He was greeted with a standing ovation from his colleagues, and hugs from some Democratic senators when he arrived at his first in-person committee hearing since his stroke.

“It’s an absolute honor to be back,” Luján said, at a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on Thursday morning.

“To everyone that sent me notes, that sent videos and all the prayers, it worked, and it’s good to be back,” he continued. “I’ll tell you, I missed y’all. So I look forward to getting work done.”

Luján returns to the Senate at a critical time for Democrats, who hold a razor thin majority in the chamber, and are aiming to swiftly confirm President Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson before they break for Easter.

In early February, Luján’s office announced in a statement that the senator had recently “suffered a stroke in the cerebellum.”

Luján began experiencing dizziness and fatigue, and checked himself into Christus St. Vincent Regional Hospital before being transferred to the University of New Mexico Hospital, according to a statement from Luján’s chief of staff posted to the Democrat’s Twitter account at the time.

“As part of his treatment plan, he subsequently underwent decompressive surgery to ease swelling,” the statement said. “He is currently being cared for at UNM hospital, resting comfortably, and expected to make a full recovery.”

