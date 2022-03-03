January 6 committee subpoenas Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée who worked on his father’s campaign

By Ryan Nobles and Annie Grayer, CNN

The House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol Hill riot has issued a subpoena for Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Donald Trump campaign aide and the fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., the son of the former President.

Guilfoyle’s subpoena comes after an ill-fated attempt by the committee to get her to cooperate voluntarily. Guilfoyle appeared via video conference for a deposition on February 25 but abruptly ended the proceedings because she was unhappy that members of the committee were participating in the deposition.

In a statement, Guilfoyle’s attorney claimed that the committee had violated the terms of her agreement to appear by allowing committee members to be a part of the session and by leaking news of the interview to the media.

The committee responded that they had made no such arrangement and denied informing the media of her appearance. They also made clear that they were going to take steps to compel her cooperation. A promise they made good on by issuing the subpoena on Thursday.

“Because Ms. Guilfoyle backed out of her original commitment to provide a voluntary interview, we are issuing today’s subpoena that will compel her to testify. We expect her to comply with the law and cooperate,” Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said in a statement.

The committee is interested in the role Guilfoyle played in the events leading up to and on January 6, 2021. She is alleged to have played a key role in raising money for the rallies that drew Trump supporters to Washington that day. Guilfoyle also was in the Oval Office on the morning of January 6 with members of the Trump family. The committee believes she may have been privy to conversations Trump had and been witness to how he conducted himself on that day.

The committee already has obtained Guilfoyle’s phone records through a subpoena.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.