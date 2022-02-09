Harris to attend Munich Security Conference later this month amid Russia-Ukraine tensions
Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the Munich Security Conference this month, a White House official confirmed to CNN on Wednesday.
Harris’ latest high-profile foreign trip comes as the US has partnered with key allies in attempt to deter Russia from invading Ukraine.
The vice president is expected to hold multiple in-person meetings with those allies as the trip will serve as yet another major diplomatic test for Harris.
A White House official said Harris will deliver remarks asserting the US commitment to NATO and its allies.
