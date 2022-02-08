Second gentleman ushered out of Washington, DC, high school room after bomb threat

By Kyle Blaine

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff was ushered out of a room at a Washington, DC, high school by the Secret Service due to a security threat reported by the school, reporters traveling with the second gentlemen reported. A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department says a bomb threat was placed.

No additional information was given to reporters attending the event with Emhoff.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at Tuesday’s news briefing that she did have any updates on the situation but would update if the White House gets more information during the briefing.

CNN has reached out to the Office of the Second Gentleman as well for comment.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

