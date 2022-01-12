Biden says inflation report shows ‘progress,’ but ‘we still have more work to do’

By Jeremy Diamond, Betsy Klein and Donald Judd, CNN

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that the latest report on inflation in the US shows there’s more work to do on lowering the rate of inflation, but he argued that progress is being made.

The report “demonstrates that we are making progress in slowing the rate of price increases,” Biden said, but acknowledged the report “underscores that we still have more work to do, with price increases still too high and squeezing family budgets.”

“Inflation is a global challenge, appearing in virtually every developed nation as it emerges from the pandemic economic slump,” Biden said. “America is fortunate that we have one of the fastest growing economies—thanks in part to the American Rescue Plan—which enables us to address price increases and maintain strong, sustainable economic growth. That is my goal and I am focused on reaching it every day.”

The report released Wednesday showed a key measure of inflation climbed to a level not seen since June 1982. Consumer price inflation rose by 6.8% without seasonal adjustments over the 12 months that ended in November, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

Stripping out food and energy, the prices of which tend to be more volatile, inflation rose 4.9% over the same period — the highest level since June 1991.

Looking at November compared to the previous month, prices increased 0.8% on a seasonally adjusted basis, less than the 0.9% increase in October. Without food and energy costs, prices rose 0.5% in November, also a slight decrease from the 0.6% rise in the prior month.

Some of Biden’s advisers sought to downplay the report after its release, pointing to what the administration called a “welcome deceleration” in the rate of inflation.

“It’s really important to get under the hood of these monthly inflation reports,” Biden economic adviser Jared Bernstein told CNN’s Jim Sciutto. “And if you look at the change from November to December inflation is up half a percent. That’s considerably down from October and November, when inflation was up, .8% and .9%, respectively. One reason why inflation came down in December, why the rate of inflation was slower in December, is because energy prices actually fell.”

Bernstein reiterated that the administration is working to do everything it can to “unsnarl supply chains,” including efforts toward easing pressures at ports and in the trucking industry, increasing competition, last year’s strategic petroleum reserve release, and efforts toward congressional passage of a domestic semiconductor production bill. He also renewed calls toward passing Biden’s stalled Build Back Better domestic agenda.

National Economic Council Chair Brian Deese pointed to reductions in the rate of increase in food costs and gas prices, telling MSNBC that the slower rate of inflation “reflects some progress,” and the Biden administration is “focused on the things that we can do … to sustain a strong economy, a sustainable recovery, while going at prices.”

During Tuesday’s confirmation hearing, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged high inflation constituted a “severe threat,” and pledged to raise interest rates if needed.

“If we have to raise interest rates more over time, we will,” Powell said. “We will use our tools to get inflation back.”

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

