US and Russia hold crunch talks over Ukraine border crisis

By Jennifer Hansler and Rob Picheta, CNN

American and Russian officials are holding high-stakes talks Monday about the build-up of troops on Ukraine’s border, as fears mount over a possible Russian invasion.

The “Strategic Stability Dialogue” talks began on Monday morning in Geneva, Switzerland, the US State Department’s spokesperson said.

The meeting follows months of tension on the Ukraine-Russia frontier.

“The United States is committed to the principle of ‘nothing about you, without you’ when it comes to the security of our European allies and partners, including Ukraine,” the spokesperson said. “We are lashed up at every level with our allies and partners, and we will continue to be in the days and weeks ahead.”

This is a developing story. More details soon

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.