Defense Secretary Austin says he has tested positive for Covid-19

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has tested positive for Covid-19 and is exhibiting “mild” symptoms, according to a statement from him released by the Defense Department on Sunday.

“I have informed my leadership team of my positive test result, as well as the President. My staff has begun contact tracing and testing of all those with whom I have come into contact over the last week,” Austin said.

Austin said he last met with President Joe Biden on December 21 and was in the Pentagon on Thursday.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

