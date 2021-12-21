GOP Rep. Scott Perry declines January 6 committee’s request to speak with him

By Annie Grayer and Zachary Cohen, CNN

Republican Rep. Scott Perry on Tuesday declined the House January 6 committee’s request to speak with him.

“I stand with immense respect for our Constitution, the Rule of Law, and the Americans I represent who know that this entity is illegitimate, and not duly constituted under the rules of the US House of Representatives,” Perry wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “I decline this entity’s request and will continue to fight the failures of the radical Left who desperately seek distraction from their abject failures of crushing inflation, a humiliating surrender in Afghanistan, and the horrendous crisis they created at our border.”

The committee asked the congressman to speak with them voluntarily on Monday. Perry’s refusal raises the question of whether the committee will take the step to issue a subpoena to require him to testify.

The committee’s reach out to Perry was the first known effort by investigators to talk to a lawmaker about helping former President Donald Trump in his efforts to undermine the election.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

