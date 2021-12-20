Alex Jones sues House January 6 committee

By Katelyn Polantz, CNN Reporter, Crime and Justice

Conspiracy theorist and right-wing provocateur Alex Jones says he will not comply with demands the House Select Committee investigating January 6 has made for his testimony and records, according to a new lawsuit he filed on Monday.

The lawsuit seeks to block the subpoenas and claims Jones should be protected under the First Amendment, and that he will also decline to answer questions so as not to incriminate himself.

The committee has called Jones to testify on January 10, according to the lawsuit.

Jones’ attempt to drag the House investigation into court follows other legal challenges from witnesses congressional investigators have pursued, including Mark Meadows and Ali Alexander, though Jones’ aims in the suit are much broader than theirs.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

