Biden signs bill to award Congressional Gold Medal to US service members killed in Kabul airport bombing

President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a bill that posthumously awards a Congressional Gold Medal to the 13 US service members killed in a terrorist attack outside Kabul’s airport in August.

Congress unanimously approved the legislation in November, sending it to the President’s desk for his signature.

The medal — Congress’ “highest expression of national appreciation” — will be presented at a later date, before it’s placed in the care of the Smithsonian Institution for display “as appropriate” and made available for research.

The troops were among the dozens killed in the suicide bombing attack outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 26, which ISIS-K claimed credit for, during the US evacuation from Afghanistan.

“The American servicemembers exemplified extreme bravery and valor against armed enemy combatants,” the bill reads. “The American servicemembers dedicated their lives and their heroism deserves great honor.”

The 13 service members were identified as:

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California

Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California

Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California

Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee

