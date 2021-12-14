Man who threatened to shoot Pelosi sentenced to more than two years in prison

By Hannah Rabinowitz

A Georgia man who drove cross-country with an assault rifle and threatened to kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was sentenced to 28 months behind bars during in an emotional hearing on Tuesday.

Cleveland Meredith Jr. pleaded guilty in September to sending threatening communications. Though he missed the January 6 rally because of car troubles, Meredith was one of the first people charged in relation to the Capitol riot after his mother reported concerning texts to the FBI on January 7. Agents found Meredith in a hotel one mile from the Capitol with thousands of rounds of ammunition, a handgun and an assault rifle stashed in his trailer.

“Let the record be crystal clear that it is not patriotism, it is not justified to descend on the Capitol at the behest of a candidate who lost an election and terrorize others,” Judge Amy Berman Jackson said, calling the riot the “definition of tyranny.”

She added, “Canceling the votes of others at the point of a gun is the antithesis of what this country stands for.”

He will get credit for the 11 months he has already spent behind bars.

