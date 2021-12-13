Biden and Manchin spoke last week as President tries to secure senator’s vote on ‘Build Back Better’ bill

By Kaitlan Collins and Kate Sullivan, CNN

President Joe Biden spoke with Sen. Joe Manchin late last week, according to a source familiar with the conversation, as the President works to secure the West Virginia Democrat’s vote for his expansive economic and climate bill he wants passed by the end of the year.

During their conversation, Biden made clear to Manchin what is an obvious reality: he needs the senator’s vote on this bill. But Manchin conveyed to the President that he was not there yet and expressed deep concerns about the size and scope of the legislation, according to the source.

Biden and Manchin are expected to speak again soon, and CNN’s Lauren Fox reports that call could happen as soon as Monday. Biden has publicly expressed uncertainty about whether he can get Manchin’s support for the Build Back Better Act, a matter complicated after inflation reached a 40-year high in November.

Manchin’s support for the bill — a $1.9 trillion spending plan focused on expanding the nation’s social safety net, reducing Americans’ child care and health care costs, and climate change — is key to moving Democrats closer to getting the legislation to Biden’s desk and signed into law.

But Manchin has publicly raised a number of concerns about the legislation, which passed the Democrat-controlled House last month. The senator is seeking to pare down the bill in several areas, including paid family leave, a methane fee on emissions from energy producers and a Medicare expansion to cover hearing costs. He is also seeking changes to some of the provisions in the tax portion of the bill.

The President said Friday he doesn’t know if he can get Manchin on board to support the bill but that he would be speaking to the senator this week. He reiterated his argument that the plan “doesn’t raise inflation” and pointed to global supply chain issues as the cause for the increase in consumer prices that are frustrating Americans.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday that when Biden and Manchin speak this week she expects the President to make the case “that this is exactly the time to pass this bill and move it forward so that we can lower costs for the American people on all of those topics, including insulin, and areas that really force American families to pinch pennies.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said last week the Senate was on track to bring the legislation to the floor before Christmas, but getting the bill done in that timeline remains a heavy lift because of procedures of the Senate and lingering differences among Democrats.

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday that Democrats are going to do “everything to get” the Build Back Better Act done by Christmas. The senator said she was optimistic that Manchin would eventually support the legislation and pointed to his support for bringing down prescription drug prices, which is addressed in the bill.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.