The week in five lines

Here are the must-read lines from a top story each day this week.

Monday

Trump allies are seeking election jobs up and down the ballot: “As former President Donald Trump prepares for a potential comeback bid in 2024, his allies are flocking to election jobs all the way down to the local level in key battleground states, raising new concerns that the election officials who blocked Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election won’t be there the next time around.”

Tuesday

Mitch McConnell’s debt ceiling deal with Democrats: “The legislative gymnastics to avoid a default underscore how Republicans in particular are eager to avoid both an economic calamity and the backlash for casting a politically toxic vote of raising the borrowing limit.”

Wednesday

Joe Biden’s geopolitical chess match with China and Russia: “The week’s events have laid bare competing crosscurrents of Biden’s foreign policy — at once isolating anti-democratic regimes while also trying to engage their leaders.”

Thursday

January 6 Committee gets Meadows’ communications as Capitol attack was underway: “Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows provided the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot with text messages and emails that show he was ‘exchanging with a wide range of individuals while the attack was underway,’ according to a source with knowledge of the communications.”

Friday

SCOTUS lets Texas abortion law continue but says providers can sue: “The question of whom providers’ can sue in the federal court — while seemingly technical — could be hugely consequential in the abortion advocates’ efforts to block the law in a way that will let abortions resume after six weeks.”

