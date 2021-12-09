Dole foundation cuts ties with organizer helping with funeral for alleged role in January 6

By Lauren Fox, Sonnet Swire and Matthew Hoye, CNN

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation confirms it has cut ties with event organizer Tim Unes who was working on late Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole’s funeral arrangements because of Unes’ alleged role in helping to organize the January 6 “Stop the Steal” rally, which ultimately led to the storming of the US Capitol.

According to a source familiar with the events, Unes’ role in Dole’s funeral concerned some top staff on the Hill enough that representatives for Minority Leader Mitch McConnell reached out to someone close to the Dole family to discuss it. It was agreed that Unes did not need to be involved.

The select committee investigating the Capitol Hill riot had reached out to Unes on September 29 requesting he appear to testify and turn over documents for their investigation into the January 6 attack. In their letter requesting his cooperation, the committee wrote that on paperwork leading up to the rally at the Ellipse, Unes had been listed as a “stage manager.”

“You assisted in organizing the rally held on the Ellipse in Washington,” the committee wrote.

Steve Schwab, a Dole family spokesperson, said in a statement to CNN, “Tim Unes served as an advance staffer for the late Senator Bob Dole’s 1996 presidential campaign.”

“Along with a large network of former staff, Mr. Unes volunteered his time to serve on the advance team for this week’s memorial events honoring Senator Dole. Yesterday, I made Senator Elizabeth Dole aware of Mr. Unes’ alleged involvement in the events of January 6, 2021,” Schwab said, adding, “Senator Dole was previously unaware of his participation and terminated his volunteer role.”

CNN reached out to Unes, but so far have not received a response.

The New York Times was the first to report the story.

