White House launches new branding for infrastructure law: ‘Building a Better America’

By Kate Sullivan, CNN

The White House on Wednesday launched a new website and an accompanying brand to promote the bipartisan infrastructure law, a White House official told CNN.

The “Building a Better America” branding will be used at events, news conferences, tours and listening sessions when President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and various Cabinet officials travel across the country to sell the infrastructure law, the official said. The unveiling of the new brand comes ahead of the President’s trip on Wednesday to Kansas City, Missouri, to promote the law.

The website Build.gov went live Wednesday morning, and in the coming months it will serve as a hub for governors, mayors, tribal leaders, business owners, union members and other Americans to learn more about the bipartisan infrastructure law, according to the official. It will showcase how the massive $1.2 trillion law is being implemented and delivering for communities.

The official says “Building a Better America” is meant to capture the administration’s goals of creating more union jobs, centering equity in all of its work, combating the climate crisis and building up sustainable and resilient energy infrastructure and investing in American-made products and manufacturing.

The President on Wednesday will highlight how the infrastructure law, which was passed with support from both Republicans and Democrats in Congress, will improve public transit and Americans’ commutes when he visits the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority. He will deliver remarks on how the law will help rebuild roads and bridges, replace water infrastructure and create jobs.

The President and Democrats in Congress are hoping Americans will see tangible benefits from the law ahead of next year’s midterm elections. Biden has tapped former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to oversee the implementation of the roughly $1 trillion law.

The legislation will deliver $550 billion of new federal investments in America’s infrastructure over five years, including money for roads, bridges, mass transit, rail, airports, ports and waterways.

The package also includes a $65 billion investment in improving the nation’s broadband infrastructure and invests tens of billions of dollars in improving the electric grid and water systems. Another $7.5 billion would go to building a nationwide network of plug-in electric vehicle chargers.

The White House is now looking to get the second part of Biden’s economic agenda, which is an even larger spending package, passed through Congress.

The Democrat-led House has passed the $1.9 trillion budget reconciliation package, which includes funding for a universal pre-K program, expanded child care, beefed-up subsidies on the Affordable Care Act exchanges through 2025 and significant investments to combat the climate crisis. But the legislation’s path in the Senate — a chamber Democrats control by the most narrow of margins — remains uncertain and more revisions to the bill are expected.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.