January 6 committee postpones depositions with Michael Flynn and Trump’s personal assistant

One-time Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn and the former President’s personal assistant, who were scheduled to be deposed by a congressional committee Monday, have been granted short postponements, a committee aide tells CNN.

The depositions were postponed as Flynn and Nicholas Luna “engage” with House select committee’s investigation into January 6, the aide said.

Flynn was involved in a meeting about how the Trump campaign wanted to promote the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. The committee’s interest in Luna, who has been referred to as Trump’s “body man,” stems from his close proximity to the former President and White House officials.

