READ: Transcript of Supreme Court oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday on a Mississippi law that bars abortion after 15 weeks.

The court seemed poised to uphold the law, but it is less clear if there is a clear majority to end the right to abortion nationwide, although conservative justices expressed skepticism about the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Here is a transcript:

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.