January 6 committee subpoenas Proud Boys and Oath Keepers

The House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection issued five new subpoenas on Tuesday targeting right-wing extremist groups that were involved in the attack, including the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys.

The subpoenas went to the Proud Boys and its leader Enrique Tarrio, as well as the Oath Keepers and its leader Stewart Rhodes. Dozens of members of both groups have been charged in the attack on the US Capitol, and prosecutors have said they conspired ahead of time to disrupt the Electoral College proceedings. (Tarrio and Rhodes have not been charged.)

The panel also subpoenaed Robert Patrick Lewis, chairman of 1st Amendment Praetorian, a group that the committee says provided security at “multiple rallies leading up to January 6.”

“We believe the individuals and organizations we subpoenaed today have relevant information about how violence erupted at the Capitol and the preparation leading up to this violent attack,” Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Mississippi Democrat who chairs the committee, said in a statement.

Several dozen subpoenas have already been issued as part of the investigation, with mixed success. Investigators say they’ve spoken to more than 200 witnesses, but some key players from former President Donald Trump’s world have stonewalled the probe and refused to testify or produce documents.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

