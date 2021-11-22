White House says Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024

By Maegan Vazquez, CNN

The White House on Monday said that President Joe Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024, following a recent report indicating that the commander in chief and his staff are attempting to assuage concerns about his future political prospects.

When White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked aboard Air Force One whether she could confirm if he was going to run again in 2024 and whether he was telling staff that, she responded, “Yes, that’s his intention.”

The Washington Post reported over the weekend that Biden and members of his inner circle have been telling allies that he plans to run again — an attempt to address concerns about whether he could commit to another presidential campaign given his age and ease worries Republicans returning to power.

A recent Quinnipiac University national poll showed that Biden’s job approval rating sits at 36% — the lowest number for the President in the so far in his presidency and the latest low in a months-long decline.

And Democrats were pummeled in the November elections, adding to concerns about Democrats’ chances in the 2022 midterm elections and Biden’s vision of the future for the party.

The President, who turned 79 over the weekend, has maintained that he wants to run again.

In March, Biden told reporters during a news conference that it was his “plan” to run again.

“That is my expectation,” the President said, adding that he doesn’t typically plan that far in advance.

The White House has also not indicated whether Biden would automatically endorse his choice for vice president, Kamala Harris, should he decide not to run.

When asked whether Harris could expect the President’s automatic endorsement if she decides to run for political office in either 2024 or 2028, Psaki said earlier this month, “I don’t have any predictions of whether she will run, when she will run. I will leave that to her.”

