New York Assembly committee releases report on findings from impeachment investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo

The New York state Assembly Judiciary Committee on Monday released a 45-page report detailing the findings of an impeachment investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The report written by independent investigators from the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell comes more than eight months after the legislature launched the impeachment investigation.

The report addresses topics including the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo, discrepancies in reported deaths in nursing homes from Covid-19, Cuomo’s pandemic leadership book deal, claims of the executive chamber’s hostile work environment and Cuomo’s level of cooperation with the committee investigators, state Assemblyman Michael Montesano told CNN last week.

The investigation was suspended in August when Cuomo resigned after the release of a separate report by Attorney General Letitia James, but Assembly leadership opted to allow the investigators to publish a report of their findings for the public.

