Pete Buttigieg’s newborn son is home after hospital stay

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s husband said Friday that the couple’s newly adopted son has returned home after a hospital stay.

“After 3 weeks in and out of hospitals, 125 miles in an ambulance, and a terrifying week on a ventilator, Gus is home, smiling, and doing great!” Chasten Buttigieg wrote in a tweet. “We’re so relieved, thankful, and excited for him and Penelope to take DC by storm! Thank you so much for all of the love and prayers.”

The secretary said in August that the couple was close to adopting, and in September they announced the birth of their twins, Penelope Rose and Joseph August.

Sunday, Chasten Buttigieg posted photos to Instagram of the twins on Halloween, which featured both newborns dressed as traffic cones, an apparent nod to Pete Buttigieg’s job and the administration’s infrastructure proposal.

“As you can see, we’re spending this Halloween in the hospital. Gus has been having a rough go of it but we’re headed in the right direction,” the post read, referring to a photo of the couple with their son in the hospital.

The secretary had faced criticism from some conservatives for his decision to take leave following the twins’ birth, but defended it last month in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, saying he wouldn’t apologize for taking leave to care for his children, who were born prematurely.

